Steyning Town’s FA Cup run is over – but what an adventure it was.

A crowd of 1,135 – their biggest for 35 years – packed into the Shooting Field to see them take on National League South side Maidstone. And despite losing 4-1, they gave their all, and kept alive hopes of a shock for much of the match.

The lowest-ranked club left in this seasons competition, the Barrowmen bowed out with a spirited performance against full-time opposition.

There was a party atmosphere at the Shooting Field with a beer tent, 60 young mascots and music, and Steyning put on a fine display.

Charlie Meehan scores Steyning's goal | Picture: Steve Mills

Town’s best period period of the game was the 15 minutes before half-time. Maidstone had gone into a well-deserved 2-0 lead through a double by Sol Wanjau-Smith, the first of which was very harsh on Steyning with what appeared to be a clear foul not picked up.

Shortly before half-time. Charlie Meehan pounced on a mistake to make it 2-1 with a fine low finish.

Then in front of an increasingly vociferous crowd he drew the keeper into a fingertip save.

Maidstone regrouped well at half-time and four minutes into the second half Levi Amantchi pounced on a rebound to make it 3-1.

Steyning and Maidstone walk out in front of 1,135 fans | Picture: Steve Mills

On 70 minutes they wrapped the game up as Wanjau-Smith completed his hat-trick.

Steyning were beaten, but the day will live long in the memory of all who were there – and perhaps give Town great incentive to have a successful season which could yet end up with promotion to the Isthmian League.

Overall Steyning can be really proud of their performance, and certainly impressed with their passing style of football against a well drilled and clearly very fit side.

To be able to stick to their passing principles and play out from defence was testament to the courage and skill of the team, something that will stand them in good stead for the challenges ahead in this long season.

Action in front of the packed Shooting Field terraces | Picture: Steve Mills