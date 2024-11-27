Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthMaidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough – in 52 photos by Nick and Lydia Redman

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:50 BST
Eastbourne Borough came home empty-handed from their midweek Maidstone visit.

George Alexander had drawn Borough level early in the second half of their National South clash against the Stones, cancelling out Bivesh Gurung’s first half piledriver. But Antony Papadopoulos and Aaron Blair struck to make the points safe for the Kent side before Borough’s Yahya Bamba saw red late on.

It left Adam Murray’s team fourth in the table, still in the thick of the promotion race.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. And get all the Borough latest in the Herald, out on Friday.

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

