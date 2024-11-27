George Alexander had drawn Borough level early in the second half of their National South clash against the Stones, cancelling out Bivesh Gurung’s first half piledriver. But Antony Papadopoulos and Aaron Blair struck to make the points safe for the Kent side before Borough’s Yahya Bamba saw red late on.

It left Adam Murray’s team fourth in the table, still in the thick of the promotion race.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. And get all the Borough latest in the Herald, out on Friday.

