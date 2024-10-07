Major injury boost handed to struggling Bognor Regis Town - and midfielder signs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Block is on the brink of returning to action for the Rocks -- potentially providing a huge boost to Robbie Blake's injury-ravaged squad.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Versatile Block has been out for more than two months but he has been included in the travelling party heading to Dover Athletic on Tuesday for an Isthmian premier division clash.

Bognor go into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss in the FA Trophy at Isthmian League South Eastern division Sittingbourne on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake said of Block, who can play along the back line or in midfield: "We are hopeful that Tommy has overcome his issue and it's great to be able to consider selecting him once more. With the injuries we have had, which have been well documented, it's nice to have some good news for a change."

The Rocks pre-match at Sittingbourne | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Players such as Craig Robson, Doug Tuck, Harvey Whyte, Ben Anderson, Tommy Block, Lucas Pattenden and youngster Hayden Gale are all believed to be still sidelined.

Meanwhile, Blake has revealed that central defender Essa Janneh, who joined in the summer, has left the club. The gaffer added: "We would like to thank Essa for all of his efforts for the club and wish him well for the future.”

WOOLSTON SIGNS

Midfielder Preston Woolston has joined the Rocks for a trial period -- and could feature in tonight's (Tues) Isthmian premier division game at Dover Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor-based Woolston, 18, is in Robbie Blake's squad for the encounter having agreed mutual consent terms to be released from his contract with Havant & Waterlooville. He has previously played for Pagham U18s and on loan at Moneyfields.

Blake explained: "Preston is coming in so we can take a look at him and he can get a feel for what we are about. Obviously we are hopeful that he can make an impact for us and we can then look to seeing how we can take it further than the initial trial period we have arranged in the short term."