Lewes FC Women could receive substantial investment – as long as the fans and others who own the club agree.

Reports have emerged saying Mercury 13, a soon to be launched investment fund, wants to pump money into the club, whose women’s team play in the Championship – one division below the Women’s Super League.

Mercury 13 – who have ex-England player Eni Aluko involved - is said to be promising $100m (£79.1m) of investment across women's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes bosses have been quick to stress this is not a proposed takeover – they say it’s not a proposal to buy Lewes FC but to invest in their women’s operation.

Lewes Women emerge for last week's pre-season friendly v West Ham | Picture: James Boyes

They stress club is and will continue to be fan-owned. But they say an investment into the women’s side will benefit the whole club and community in terms of better facilities and more resources.

A statement from the Dripping Pan club today (Friday) said: “Lewes FC is conducting a consultation with owners on an opportunity to receive investment into the club that will support its long-term strategic goals. Since becoming 100% community owned, Directors have been repeatedly charged with the responsibility of identifying ways to move away from relying on Directors’ donations to cover any end of year losses. A shift towards full financial sustainability has subsequently become one of the five core pillars of our club strategy.

“Over the last year, we have generated more sponsorship and partnership revenue than ever before, our ownership numbers are at their highest ever levels, our ticket sales, hospitality and merchandise revenue figures are increasing, and our women’s team bring in strong broadcast and shared league sponsorship figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, to remain competitive and protect these gains, we need to identify additional sources of funding that can help lever our potential. Whilst women’s football currently has strong growth forecasts, the opportunities – and risks – for Lewes FC as a whole, should we experience promotion or relegation, are heightened.

“Leveraging that strong growth potential, Lewes FC are now in conversation with investment partners within Mercury 13, a soon to be launched investment fund. These conversations are around investing into the club to realise our high-performance football aims, whilst protecting our other club strategic goals of community and fan engagement and impact on the world.

“The proposal would mean that whilst Lewes Community Football Club Ltd (“LCFC”, the Topco) would remain 100% fan-owned with all ownerships retaining their status, Lewes FC Women’s ownership structure, which is currently 100% owned by LCFC, would become co-owned with Mercury 13.

“The investment into the women’s side of the club would have direct benefits on the men’s side. It would also mean that we would introduce more flexible approaches to the distributions to our playing budgets so that we can provide both teams with what they need to thrive, rather than using them as the sole indicator of our commitment and approach to equality, a principle that stands resolute and firm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes FC Chair Stuart Fuller said “Directors have a responsibility to identify ways to ensure the club’s ongoing financial sustainability and protect the significant on and off pitch gains made over recent years.

“We were challenged during the AGM last year to continue to progress this work and for many months, we have been working hard to bring this investment opportunity to the table.

“We are now keen for owners to provide feedback on the proposal, that is with a set of individuals and partners that we believe are aligned with our values and principles and can bring some incredible strengths and expertise to the table, without compromising the guiding principles and values we hold so dear as a club.”

Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy said: “Over many years, and thanks to the efforts of our owners, volunteers, staff, coaches, players, partners and directors, we have collectively built a club to be proud of. Mindful that we have only scratched the surface of our potential impact on and off the pitch, we have looked to identify potential partners who could not only join but elevate our club community.

“The team at Mercury 13 have demonstrated their commitment to our steadfast principles of equality, equity, fan ownership, and local to global community impact, which is a hard ask of an investment partner which is why we are keen to progress the conversations.”