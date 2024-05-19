Manchester United and England star celebrates with brother as Crawley Town win at Wembley

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 19th May 2024, 17:47 BST
Crawley Town players celebrated their Wembley win and promotion at BOXPARK Wembley following their League Two play-off final win against Crewe.

And Manchester United star Harry Maguire was there to congratulate brother Laurence along with the rest of the Reds players.

Fans were on a high after Reds dominated the final and won 2-0.

And they went wild when Dion Conroy, Kellan Gordon, Jay Williams, Harry Forster, Danilo Orsi and the rest of the team joined them to celebrate the historic victory.

Follow the live blog here.

Here is a picture gallery of fans travelling to and at Wembley.

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley.

1. Crawley Town players and fans celebrate at BOXPARK

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley. Photo: Mark Dunford

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley.

2. Crawley Town players and fans celebrate at BOXPARK

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley. Photo: Mark Dunford

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley.

3. Crawley Town players and fans celebrate at BOXPARK

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley. Photo: Mark Dunford

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley.

4. Crawley Town players and fans celebrate at BOXPARK

Crawley Town players celebrated winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with fans, family and friends at BOXPARK Wembley. Photo: Mark Dunford

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyEnglandManchester UnitedHarry MaguireLeague Two