Manchester United could move for Lyon's former Celtic striker, Arsenal interested in signing Tottenham defender - Rumour Mill

Moussa Dembele in his Celtic days (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Manchester United could make a move for Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The 22-year-old Frenchman has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season. (Daily Mirror)

