We’re small but we’re mighty: Why Manchester hold no fear for Lewes in FA Cup

We’ve made history – now come and help us create some more.

​That’s the message from Lewes FC Women as they reflect on reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history – and look forward to hosting Manchester United at The Dripping Pan in the last eight.

United are current leaders of the Women’s Super League, but tier-below Lewes can’t wait to take them on in a tie scheduled for Sunday, March 19 which is certain to be a sellout.

There are hopes it may be shown live on BBC TV.

Lewes celebrate one of the goals against Cardiff that set up the Manchester United tie | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes reached the quarter-finals with a 6-1 home thumping of Cardiff City last Sunday.

Ellie Mason scored four goals to earn the player-of-the-round title for the second straight round while Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq also netted.

Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy said: “We've already done the hard part. This team has already written club history.

"The magic of the FA Cup means anything can happen. We may be small but we are mighty - and we have the best, most boisterous, joyful fans who will sing their hearts out to make that happen.

"We are delighted to take the spirit of the town into battle against one of the greats. We know many will be disappointed to not get tickets - but remember you can come watch, celebrate and congratulate these club heroes in any of their remaining club fixtures.”

Rooks manager Scott Booth said: “From a lot of perspectives, it's a fantastic draw for us to be able to bring Manchester United to the Pan.

“To be able to bring them to the Pan and let our fans have a day out in the quarter-final of the FA Cup is fantastic.“The fact it's at home means we can really enjoy it and, I suppose, put our stamp on the game the best we can.

“I'm just happy it's a home game. I want the fans to enjoy the game and this allows us to do that. It's the FA Cup and this is what it's about, especially now we're at the latter stages.

“To be at this point in the competition and for us to still have something to play for, it's amazing.”