Mansell keen to work fast to erase memory of 5-0 Burgess Hill Town defeat
It’s been an encouraging start to 2024 for the Hill, picking up 12 points from a possible 18 so far in league action. They sit ninth in the Ismithian South East Divison, eight points off the illustrious play-off places.
Last Saturday’s opposition Sittingbourne FC sit third in the league and came into the game on the back of a four-game winning run. They made short work of an unfortunate Hill side scoring three goals in the first half on their way to an eventual 5-0 victory.
Mansell said: “It was not a good day at the office for us unfortunately we weren’t at our best at all, we caught Sittingbourne on a very good day, and they were very effective with what they did.
“It’s a lesson learnt for us and going forward we’ll try and play on our terms a little bit more so this one we’ll write off and quickly try to correct on Saturday.”
It’s Ashford United next for Hill – at home – as they return to Leylands Park. Nicknamed the Nuts and Bolts, the Kent side were on a five-game losing streak before defeating Beckenham Town 3-2 last time out.
Looking ahead to the fixture Mansell said: “Two training sessions ahead of that match will be a positive approach and we’re not going to dwell on last Saturday for too long.
“We need to look at how we get back to playing the way we have been playing in terms of the football we’ve played that has got us some good results.
“So, we’ll be looking to play front foot football with a more positive approach than we took on Saturday.”
Mansell said that his team were missing a few creative players against Sittingbourne, with three younger members of the squad being assessed ahead of the game on Saturday.
With Mansell almost two months into his new role after taking over from Dean Cox in early December, he spoke about the challenges he’d faced and how he’d been handling the step up into first team management.
“When I came in, there was a lot to tidy up in terms of infrastructure and the way we did things,” he said. “It’s full on I’m learning every day, and the group has adapted well to what we’re trying to implement.
“It’s one of those that we’re going to keep evolving and keep improving but I’ve got a great team around me so we’re hoping the positive start that we’ve had will continue on Saturday.”