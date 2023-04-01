Three goals inside the first 20 minutes of the second half ended Crawley Town’s challenge at Mansfield Town this afternoon.

Anthony Grant made his first start for the Reds after signing two weeks ago and Rafiq Khaleel is also in the starting line-up. Dion Conroy returned from injury. Travis Johnson, Remi Oteh and James Tilley, who all started in the 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town on Tuesday, all start on the bench.

It didn’t start how Scott Lindsey would have wanted when Ollie Clarke gave the Stags an early lead. Kellan Gordon appeared to be tripped in midfield before Mansfield broke quickly and Clarke slotted in from inside the Crawley box.

Ben Gladwin, Dom Telford, Ashley Nadesan and Dion Conroy all had chances for Reds but Stags held firm. Skipper Gladwin picked up a knock at the end of the first half and had to be replaced at the break by Oteh.

But Reds did not have a good start to the second half. Firstly, on 47 minutes, Alfie Kilgour, doubled the lead with a header. Then Davis Keillor-Dunn made it 3-0 to the home side after being teed up by Rhys Oates.

Keillor-Dunn the got his second with left footed shot into the top left corner on 65 minutes.

Mazeed then netted his first for goal the club on 71 minutes after a sublime team goal with slick passes from Khaleel and Nadesan.

The confound a poor afternoon for the Reds, Hartlepool scored in the 88th minute and injury time to beat Swindon Town 2-1 and close the gap between them and Crawley to two points again.

during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crawley Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 01 April 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Colchester United drew 0-0 with Newport County.