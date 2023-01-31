Gordon joined the Stags in July 2019 from Derby County on a two-year deal. Kellan signed his first professional contract with the Rams in October 2015, going on to feature in all but one of Derby’s 2016-17 Premier League 2 Division 1 fixtures the following season.
During that campaign, the 23-year-old scored a superb goal in a 5-3 victory over Manchester United and the winner against Chelsea on the final day of the season. The tricky wide-man spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Sky Bet League Two outfit Swindon Town, making 32 appearances and scoring on four occasions. Gordon went on to spend a portion of the 2018/19 season on loan at eventual Sky Bet League Two champions Lincoln City, scoring twice in ten outings for the Imps.
Since joining Mansfield, Gordon has made 87 appearances, scoring two goals in the process. The most recent of which came earlier this season against Scott Lindsey’s Swindon Town.
Speaking on the move, Manager Scott Lindsey said: "Kellan is a very good signing for us. He comes with a wealth of experience at this level. He is a strong and powerful full-back who likes to get forward and I am really looking forward to working for him."