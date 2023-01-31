Crawley Town Football Club have signed Kellan Gordon on a one-and-a-half-year deal from fellow League Two side Mansfield for an undisclosed fee.

Gordon joined the Stags in July 2019 from Derby County on a two-year deal. Kellan signed his first professional contract with the Rams in October 2015, going on to feature in all but one of Derby’s 2016-17 Premier League 2 Division 1 fixtures the following season.

During that campaign, the 23-year-old scored a superb goal in a 5-3 victory over Manchester United and the winner against Chelsea on the final day of the season. The tricky wide-man spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Sky Bet League Two outfit Swindon Town, making 32 appearances and scoring on four occasions. Gordon went on to spend a portion of the 2018/19 season on loan at eventual Sky Bet League Two champions Lincoln City, scoring twice in ten outings for the Imps.

Since joining Mansfield, Gordon has made 87 appearances, scoring two goals in the process. The most recent of which came earlier this season against Scott Lindsey’s Swindon Town.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Kellan Gordon of Mansfield Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)