Mansfield Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds on the hunt for back-to-back away wins at faltering Stags

A trip to Mansfield Town is up next for Crawley Town as their battle against the drop continues at a side going through a rough patch of form.

The Stags have recorded just one league win in six, and their poor run has seen them slip outside the play-off places.

Mansfield currently occupy eighth in League Two, just three points outside the play-off zone.

Nigel Clough’s side have scored just once in their last four league games – a 93rd minute equaliser away at Stockport County.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has seen his side score just once in their last four League Two games. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Consecutive 0-0 draws have left Mansfield fans frustrated as results have seen them drift away from the top seven.

Unlike Crawley they didn’t play midweek and have had a whole week on the training pitch, which could be useful to them.

The game will see Crawley Town’s Kellan Gordon return to his former club. The Reds signed the defender from the Stags in January.

Scott Lindsey is also no stranger to winning at Mansfield. He did just that earlier on in the season with his previous employers Swindon Town.

Lindsey’s side ran out 5-2 winners with both Gordon and Ben Gladwin finding the net that day.

Gladwin has made a big difference for Crawley since returning from injury, with his presence in midfield being key for the Reds.

The Crawley skipper and James Tilley have been the standout Reds performers in recent weeks, with Tilley proving to be a handful for opposition defenders.

Despite the differences in positions in the table, Crawley will feel confident coming into the clash and have a good chance of taking something from the game.