In the heart of Burgess Hill, a vibrant chapter in youth football is unfolding, led by the Marle Place Wanderers' under-nine team​​​​.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This squad, born from the collective drive of a group of youngsters hungry for football, signifies more than just a team – it embodies a community of passionate young athletes and dedicated mentors.

Our journey began amid the struggle familiar to many parents – trying to find a club amid waiting lists and clubs seemingly too busy to respond. It was a challenge, but it ignited something within us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bunch of friends, all with a shared love for the game, decided to take matters into our own hands. We brought together school friends facing similar hurdles, and that's how our team came to life.

Marle Place Wanderers under-nines | Picture supplied by club

Marle Place Wanderers, steeped in tradition and community values, welcomed us with open arms, and our team has been on an incredible trajectory of growth and unwavering commitment.

What sets us apart is the dedication of each player. It's something special to see every member turning up, without fail, to every training session. Their enthusiasm and will to succeed speak volumes, and it forms the bedrock of our success.

Our coaching philosophy is unique – a player-led approach that's all about mastering the basics and truly understanding the game. It's not just about winning; it's about learning, growing, and embracing the essence of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're not just building players; we're nurturing sportsmanship, teamwork, and resilience. As we chart our course, we're essentially crafting a team from scratch, laying our foundation one step at a time.

The success we've tasted is a testament to the sweat and toil these youngsters have poured in. Every win, every goal scored, is a testament to their collective effort and spirit.

So far, the team have played 13 friendly matches, securing victories in 11 and scoring 84 goals, showcasing their rapid development. We're eagerly anticipating the team's league debut in 2024. Meanwhile, we're excited to welcome anyone interested in joining our journey as we move forward.