Worthing FC have doubled their weekly number of training sessions – and boss Chris Agutter says the extra time he gets with the squad will be vital to their hopes of success.

As the Rebels move towards the full-time model that an increasing number of National League South clubs already have, they have begun holding four full training sessions a week – up from two.

Agutter is relishing the new arrangement – and is delighted with how this season’s squad is looking, even this early in pre-season.

The whole squad, including some youngsters and trialists, played their first game last Friday evening against Brighton U21s at Albion’s training ground.

Worthing FC back in training | Image from Worthing FC YouTube video

Worthing lost 3-0 but Agutter said it was a positive outing – much more so for him than the same fixture a year ago.

"We’ve had five sessions and one match so far and it’s a massive difference having the players in so more frequently,” he said at the start of this week.

"There’s no doubt this season we are a different animal and anyone who saw us against Brighton last year and again last week will have seen that. Last year in that game we were nowhere near as competitive as this year.

"It was full of massive positives for me this time. It could have ended 4-4 – we created chances and played good football across the two teams we used.

"There was plenty of vindication there for the recruitment we’ve done.”

Latest to commit to the 2025-26 cause is playmaker Jack Spong, who Agutter said he was delighted to get on board despite the player attracting plenty of suitors.

"I’m delighted he feels we’re a good fit for him again and that now means we’ve kept all last year’s players of the season. He was players’ player last season,” Agutter said.

Worthing are hopeful of re-signing keeper Taylor Seymour and are thought to be close to recruiting another more senior keeper too.

A West Ham XI visit Woodside for a friendly this Saturday (3pm) and Agutter said he was looking forward to the season’s first home game, likely to attract a big crowd.