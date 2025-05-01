‘Massive’ overhaul of Bognor Regis Town squad set to start after relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor bosses Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell have started dismantling the Rocks squad for the huge project of assembling a group that can make a fist of bouncing straight back after being relegated.

The Nyewood Lane outfit finished second from bottom and were demoted before the embarrassing 5-1 walloping at Hendon in the Isthmian premier division in the last game of the season on Saturday.

Bognor have endured a catastrophic campaign that saw former coach Robbie Blake leave his post before the turn of the year as he tried unsuccessfully to cope with a long list of injured influential players.

Birmingham and Howell say pre-season recruitment is crucial to reshaping the roster and they have no qualms about shipping out players who have failed to reach the standard needed.

The Rocks in action at Hendon - picture by Trevor Staff

Now Bognor will go into next season preparing for step four football with club sources suggesting there is a strong possibility they will do battle in the Isthmian South Central division as opposed to the Isthmian South East division.

One way or another, the gaffers say huge changes are afoot. Asked if there will be a big overhaul in terms of personnel in the summer, Birmingham said: "Massive! There are a lot of bad habits at this club... in the changing room, on the pitch, outside the changing room, from the top to the bottom and those bad habits need to be stripped right back to the bare bones and we need to rebuild again. That's what has got to happen.

"We will do what is right for Bognor Regis Town football club and not for individuals and unfortunately this season and last people have only been bothered about individuals not the club, and to be honest I am sick and tired of it.

"I've never wanted the season to finish quick enough and what I will say we have a few players who will never represent Bognor again, they have left me and Jamie no choice with no other situation. The hard work starts now. We will start targeting players, speaking to players and go from there."

Jamie Howell thanks fans for their support at Hendon - picture by Lyn Phillips

Howell added: "We have a really clear idea of the players we want and the identity of those and we have had that since we first came in in December to be fair. Now we can stop talking about and get on with doing it, sooner rather than later."

Meanwhile, it looks increasingly likely that ratification of funding is on the horizon for the club meaning Rocks will play their football on a new state-of-the-art 3G pitch at the Nye Camp next season in a project said to be costing close to £1.4million.

And with finances stretched, the club have thanked businesses who have already committed to backing the cause through the upcoming sponsors’ draw, which takes place at the ground’s Seasons events HQ on May 22.

Commercial manager Alison Raymond says there are lots of sponsorship opportunities up for grabs with the main prize being first team shirts sponsors.

For more information contact Alison at [email protected]