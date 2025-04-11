Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey says his team have benefited from a match-free week as they gear up for a huge home game against Leyton Orient tomorrow.

They will be looking to make up for the disappointment of last week, which saw the Reds concede a 97th minute penalty to lose 4-3 at home to Peterborough, before they were defeated 3-1 away to a stubborn Stevenage.

With these two defeats behind them, Crawley remain six points behind Bristol Rovers in 20th, the team they need to overtake in the table, with only five games remaining.

The final straight starts with a home game against play-off hunting Leyton Orient, with Lindsey having praised the Os after watching their recent performances.

Scott Lindsey believes his players will be fresh and ready for the battle against Leyton Orient this weekend | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

He said: “Tough game, really good side. I think we've got the added bonus that they played Tuesday night, so we'll be fresher going into the game, we'll take that as a positive.

“They're a really good side, I thought watching their game from Saturday when they played Wigan, they were outstanding, really good movements, a good possession team and dangerous as well. Lots to be concerned about how they played Tuesday night as well, there were moments in the game where they looked a really good side.

"We know it's going to be a tough game, but we’ve done okay of late as well and we're going to look forward to the game and will attack it as best as we can.”

After a period of three games in eight days, the Reds got a well-deserved midweek free of match action, important as fatigue had possibly being a factor in the two defeats last week.

It has been a chance for Lindsey to throw out more information to his players ahead of an important few weeks.

On the week off, he said: “There's been some training sessions that we've been able to do this week that I really wanted to do and get some more detail into the players about how I want us to play and how I want us to look, and we've done that.

“I think when you play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday it's usually the third game where you see a drop-off in running stats or even performances, especially when you don't make too many changes.

“I think that the players have put so much effort in since I've been here in every single training session and certainly, the first two games in Bristol Rovers and Rotherham and then the Peterborough game – a lot of effort went into that but we got nothing from it so mentally that can scar the players as well. And I felt that we probably went into the Stevenage game with a little bit of scar tissue from that game and we didn't get to the same levels.

"We've had a clear week, so we've made sure that we've got some good training sessions under the belt.”

Despite a couple of losses, the Reds fans have still done their part in supporting their team, turning up in large numbers at Stevenage – and since Lindsey has returned they have made Broadfield Stadium a cauldron of noise.

Lindsey praised the fans for their recent support, saying: “The fans were brilliant on Saturday at Stevenage. They came in their numbers and sang really well all the way through the game.

"I just want them to stick with the players because I know the effort the players are putting in and we're not going to help the players by battering them, I want us to stay connected, stay with them because that's going to help them, that's really going to help them if you support them, it's going to help the cause.

“I think the fans have been brilliant; they're fantastic travelling away from home but certainly here at the Broadfield they've been brilliant so we’re looking forward to seeing you again Saturday.”

Lindsey gave an injury update to three key players: Ade Adeyemo, Louie Watson and Josh Flint, who he said were not going to be ready for Saturday and would be a ‘big miss’.