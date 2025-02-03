Pagham v Saltdean, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Match in 16 pictures: Pagham pegged back by Saltdean in SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:36 BST
Pagham were pegged back by Saltdean at Nyetimber Lane in the SCFL premier division.

New signing Jamie Horncaslte put the Lions ahead but Jordan Burstow netted a late equaliser.

The result leaves Pagham 14th and Saltdean 19th.

Check out Roger Smith’s pictures gallery from the match on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the local football action in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Pagham v Saltdean pictures by Roger Smith (15).JPG

Photo: Roger Smith

Pagham v Saltdean pictures by Roger Smith (8).JPG

Photo: Roger Smith

Pagham v Saltdean pictures - Connor Kelly and Ryan Hallett rewarded for 100 appearances by Roger Smith (16).JPG

Photo: Roger Smith

Pagham v Saltdean pictures by Roger Smith (10).JPG

Photo: Roger Smith

