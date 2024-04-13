Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premierAction from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier
Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier

Match in 17 pictures: Crowborough keep SCFL title hopes alive with win at Pagham

Crowborough Athletic kept up their faint hopes of winning the SCFL premier division title by winning 2-0 at Pagham.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2024, 19:44 BST

To lift the trophy they’d need to win their final three games and hope Steyning failed to win their last match – so it’s unlikely. But they will be in the play-offs if they finish between second and fifth, which looks almost certain.

Before the match, there was a minute’s applause for Sid Longhurst, a Pagham FC stalwart who has passed away.

See pictures from the match by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier

1. Pagham v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier

2. Pagham v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (17).JPG

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier

3. Pagham v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier

4. Pagham v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (15).JPG

Action from Pagham v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SCFLCrowboroughRoger Smith