Match in 23 photos: Happy New-haven Year as Dockers start 2024 on top
Newhaven begin 2024 at the top of the Southern Combination League after ending 2023 with a 6-2 win at home to AFC Varndeanians.
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT
There were six different scorers – Callum Edwards, Ryan Warwick, Lee Robinson, Thomas Levey, Aflie Rogers and Ian Robinson were all on target as the Dockers reached 50 points with their 15th win in 21 games.
Crowborough Athletic remain right on their tails – they’re level on points with the Dockers after a 2-1 win at Lingfield. Hassocks, Peacehaven and Steyning make up the top five.
See pictuires by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven’s win over AFC Varndeanians on this page and the ones linked.
1 / 6