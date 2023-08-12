BREAKING
Match in 28 pictures - Worthing win at Torquay United to go top of National South

Worthing produced a superb win at Plainmoor, beating Torquay United 3-0 to go top of the early National League South table.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:19 BST

A goal from Ricky Aguiar gave Adam Hinshelwood’s men a 1-0 interval lead, while strikes from Ollie Pearce and Reece Meekums made sure of it in a fine second half display in Devon.

That’s two wins from two for the Rebels so far and they will look to make it three at Slough in midweek.

1. Torquay United v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Action from Worthing's 3-0 win at Torquay United which put them top of National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

2. Torquay United v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (26).jpg

Action from Worthing's 3-0 win at Torquay United which put them top of National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

3. Torquay United v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (8).jpg

Action from Worthing's 3-0 win at Torquay United which put them top of National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

4. Torquay United v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg

Action from Worthing's 3-0 win at Torquay United which put them top of National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Related topics:Torquay UnitedNational League SouthAdam Hinshelwood