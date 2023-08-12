Match in 28 pictures - Worthing win at Torquay United to go top of National South
Worthing produced a superb win at Plainmoor, beating Torquay United 3-0 to go top of the early National League South table.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:19 BST
A goal from Ricky Aguiar gave Adam Hinshelwood’s men a 1-0 interval lead, while strikes from Ollie Pearce and Reece Meekums made sure of it in a fine second half display in Devon.
That’s two wins from two for the Rebels so far and they will look to make it three at Slough in midweek.
