Match in 32 pictures: Bognor Regis Town's relegation fight takes hit at Cray Valley PM

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Jan 2025, 19:20 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 18:10 BST
Last time out the Rocks staged a famous comeback from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at Dulwich Hamlet – but there was no such fightback this time as they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Cray Valley PM.

There were two goals in each half from the hosts, with Kurtis Cumberbatch, Tom Beere, Kenny Aileru and Adam Coombes all on target.

The defeat leaves the Rocks 11 points adrift of safety with 17 games to play and needing a huge run of results to stay up.

See pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.

