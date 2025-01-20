Match in 32 pictures: Bognor Regis Town's relegation fight takes hit at Cray Valley PM

There were two goals in each half from the hosts, with Kurtis Cumberbatch, Tom Beere, Kenny Aileru and Adam Coombes all on target.

The defeat leaves the Rocks 11 points adrift of safety with 17 games to play and needing a huge run of results to stay up.

