Match in 33 photos: Worthing leave it late to beat Aveley in National South

There was no hangover from their FA Cup loss to Morecambe last weekend as the Rebels moved fifth in the table – though they are level on points with the teams in second, third and fourth.
Danny Cashman’s 41st minute penalty gave Chris Agutter’s side the lead before ex-Lewes star Razzaq Coleman De-Graft levelled after the break. But Smith pounced for the winner two minutes into injury time.
The Rebels visit 12th placed Chesham this weekend.
See Kyle Hemsley’s set of photos from Worthing-Aveley on this page and the ones linked.
