Match in 34 photos: Franzen-Jones inspires Lancing to win over Phoenix Sports

Franzen-Jones’ first goal was the only difference between the sides at the interval but he added two in four minutes just before the hour – one from the spot – to put Dave Altendorff’s side in firm control.
Phoenix got one back and scored again after Ben Pope had made it 4-2 – with the points keeping Lancing fourth in the table.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get boss Altendorff’s reaction and a full match report on this website later in the week … plus all the local football in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
1. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).JPG
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).JPG
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).JPG
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger