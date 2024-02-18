BREAKING
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix SportsAction from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports
Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports

Match in 34 photos: Franzen-Jones inspires Lancing to win over Phoenix Sports

Lukas Franzen-Jones was the hat-trick hero as Lancing remained on course for an Isthmian south east division play-off place by beating Phoenix Sports at Culver Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT

Franzen-Jones’ first goal was the only difference between the sides at the interval but he added two in four minutes just before the hour – one from the spot – to put Dave Altendorff’s side in firm control.

Phoenix got one back and scored again after Ben Pope had made it 4-2 – with the points keeping Lancing fourth in the table.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get boss Altendorff’s reaction and a full match report on this website later in the week … plus all the local football in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports

1. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).JPG

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports

2. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).JPG

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports

3. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports

4. Lancing v Phoenix Sports pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).JPG

Action from Lancing''s home Isthmian south east division win over Phoenix Sports Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LancingPhoenix