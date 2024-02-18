Match in 34 photos: Franzen-Jones inspires Lancing to win over Phoenix Sports

Franzen-Jones’ first goal was the only difference between the sides at the interval but he added two in four minutes just before the hour – one from the spot – to put Dave Altendorff’s side in firm control.

Phoenix got one back and scored again after Ben Pope had made it 4-2 – with the points keeping Lancing fourth in the table.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get boss Altendorff’s reaction and a full match report on this website later in the week … plus all the local football in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

