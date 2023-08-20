Match in 37 photos: Shoreham FC take on Pagham FC in the Peter Bentley Cup

Edgaras Kazlauskas and John Phillips were the goalscorers as Pagham won 2-0 at Shoreham in the first round of the Peter Bentley Cup.
It was a fine effort from the Lions as the Musselmen’s difficult start to the season continued. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked.
1. Shoreham FC v Pagham FC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Action from Shoreham v Pagham in the SCFL premier division Photo: Stephwn Goodger
Action from Shoreham v Pagham Photo: Stephen Goodger
Action from Shoreham v Pagham Photo: Stephen Goodger
Action from Shoreham v Pagham Photo: Stephen Goodger