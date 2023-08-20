BREAKING
Match in 37 photos: Shoreham FC take on Pagham FC in the Peter Bentley Cup

Edgaras Kazlauskas and John Phillips were the goalscorers as Pagham won 2-0 at Shoreham in the first round of the Peter Bentley Cup.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:45 BST

It was a fine effort from the Lions as the Musselmen’s difficult start to the season continued. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked.

