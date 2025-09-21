Worthing v Tonbridge Angels, National League Southplaceholder image
Worthing v Tonbridge Angels, National League South

Match in 39 pictures: Worthing FC slip to first home defeat as Tonbridge Angels take points

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2025, 15:07 BST
Worthing FC slipped to their first home defeat as a single goal was enough to give Tonbridge Angels the three points at Woodside Road.

Bobby Unwin put the Kent side ahead on 12 minutes and the Rebels, despite having plenty of the play, could not find a response.

Worthing dropped to 11th in the table and boss Chris Agutter admitted they didn’t deserve anything from the game.

Next up for the Rebels is an FA Cup third qualifying round visit to Wimborne on Saturday.

See pictures from the Worthing-Tonbridge game by Jay Wrighte and Mike Gunn on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

