Match in 39 pictures: Worthing FC slip to first home defeat as Tonbridge Angels take points

Bobby Unwin put the Kent side ahead on 12 minutes and the Rebels, despite having plenty of the play, could not find a response.

Worthing dropped to 11th in the table and boss Chris Agutter admitted they didn’t deserve anything from the game.

Next up for the Rebels is an FA Cup third qualifying round visit to Wimborne on Saturday.

Next up for the Rebels is an FA Cup third qualifying round visit to Wimborne on Saturday.

