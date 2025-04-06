Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east divisionLittlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division
Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division

Match in 41 pictures: Littlehampton Town beat Eastbourne Town to take step towards safety

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Littlehampton Town moved eight points clear of the Isthmian south east division relegation zone with an excellent home win over Eastbourne Town.

On the day when Lancing, Steyning Town and Hythe Town were all relegated from the division, the Marigolds moved further clear of Phoenix – who occupy the remaining relegation spot – thanks to a first-half goal by Josh Short.

With four games left, Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team are strong favourites to stay up ahead of Phoenix and clinch a fourth season at step four.

See pictures from the ‘Clash of the Towns’ by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division

1. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division

2. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division

3. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division

4. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg

Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Littlehampton TownPhoenixSteyning TownLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice