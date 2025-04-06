Match in 41 pictures: Littlehampton Town beat Eastbourne Town to take step towards safety

On the day when Lancing, Steyning Town and Hythe Town were all relegated from the division, the Marigolds moved further clear of Phoenix – who occupy the remaining relegation spot – thanks to a first-half goal by Josh Short.
With four games left, Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team are strong favourites to stay up ahead of Phoenix and clinch a fourth season at step four.
See pictures from the ‘Clash of the Towns’ by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
1. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg
Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg
Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg
Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg
Littlehampton Town v Eastbourne Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.