Match in 44 pictures: Wick put up fight but Eastbourne Borough win Sussex Senior Cup tie

Southern Combination Division 1 side Wick put up a real battle against Eastbourne Borough – who are four divisions above them in the pyramid – in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Trailing by a couple of goals at the interval after fine finishes from Remy Shiloh and Billy Vigar, the Dragons took the match to their National League visitors.

Eastbourne’s slick movement had put Wick on the back foot but suddenly it was the hosts who were looking the more dangerous side. They were rewarded when James Thurgar was brought down in the Eastbourne area and Josh Irish smacked home the spot-kick to score for the third straight game.

Borough go through to a SSC quarter-final against Hastings and will hope the win kick-starts a better run of form in the league, where they have been struggling for results.

See pictures from Wick-Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Wick v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win at Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Wick v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (33).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win at Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Wick v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (30).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win at Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman