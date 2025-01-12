Eastbourne Borough v Truro, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Truro, National League South
Match in 48 pictures: Eastbourne Borough rock solid at back - but can't break down Truro City

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Jan 2025, 13:22 GMT
It’s more than nine hours of football since Eastbourne Borough conceded a goal – but they could do with scoring a few more.

It was another 0-0 draw at Priory Lane as the Sports and Truro ended all-square in a match of few genuine chances.

The result leaves Adam Murray’s team sixth in the table – knowing that if they can find their scoring touch but keep that superb defensive record going, they will remain in the mix.

Next up it’s a trip to Tonbirdge Angels on Tuesday night.

See pictures from the Borough-Truro clash on this page and those linked, and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Truro pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (25).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Truro, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Truro, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v Truro pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Truro, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v Truro pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Truro, National League South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

