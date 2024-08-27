Match in 55 photos: Eastbourne Borough hit play-off places with win at Weymouth

He scored midway through the second half to earn Adam Murray’s team a win in Dorset – 48 hours after they’d beaten Aveley 2-1 at Priory Lane.

The points were enough to lift the Sports into seventh place with three wins from five so far.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Weymouth 0 Borough 1 on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Lane – including owner Simon Leslie's latest exclusive column – in the Herald on Friday.

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman