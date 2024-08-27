Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National SouthWeymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South
Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South

Match in 55 photos: Eastbourne Borough hit play-off places with win at Weymouth

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:12 BST
Siyabonga Ligendza was Eastbourne Borough’s goal hero as they won 1-0 at Weymouth to complete a six-point bank holiday weekend in National League South.

He scored midway through the second half to earn Adam Murray’s team a win in Dorset – 48 hours after they’d beaten Aveley 2-1 at Priory Lane.

The points were enough to lift the Sports into seventh place with three wins from five so far.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Weymouth 0 Borough 1 on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Lane – including owner Simon Leslie's latest exclusive column – in the Herald on Friday.

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South

1. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (14).jpg

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South

2. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (38).jpg

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South

3. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (30).jpg

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South

4. Lydia Redman

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughNational League SouthAdam MurrayDorset

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.