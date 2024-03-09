Action and celebrations as Eastbourne Borough grab a vital win over Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South at Priory LaneAction and celebrations as Eastbourne Borough grab a vital win over Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South at Priory Lane
Match in 80 pictures: Bamba the debut hero as Eastbourne Borough beat Hemel Hempstead Town

Eastbourne Borough have new hope in their battle to stay in National South – thanks to a win inspired by debut making forward Yahya Bamba.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Mar 2024, 19:57 GMT

He signed from Isthmian League side Cray Wanderers after striker Leone Gravata joined Adam Hinshelwood at York City. And Bamba’s Priory Lane dimpact was instant as he scored the first half goal that earned a crucial victory over Hemel.

The three points inch Adam Murray’s men a little closer to safety – they’re now five points adrift of the line – and with two home games to come this week they need to build on this and give themselves a real chance of escaping.

See pictures from the win over Hemel on this page and the ones linked – all taken as ever by Lydia and Nick Redman, who captured every kick! And get the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

