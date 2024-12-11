Match in photos: Bognor Regis Town beaten at Eastbourne Borough in Sussex Senior Cup

Two goals from Alfie Pavey late in the first half put the Sports in charge but the Rocks – without a manager after recently parting company with Robbie Blake – didn’t give up and pulled one back through a Tommy Lee Higgs penalty in stoppage time.

The win gave Adam Murray’s team a lift after their FA Trophy exit at Boreham Wood last Saturday.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app simply scroll down the single page.

1 . Lyn Phillips Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Lyn Phillips Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Lyn Phillips Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff