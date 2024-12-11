Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior CupEastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup
Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup

Match in photos: Bognor Regis Town beaten at Eastbourne Borough in Sussex Senior Cup

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Dec 2024, 08:04 BST
Eastbourne Borough are through to the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup after edging past Bognor Regis Town in the last eight at Priory Lane.

Two goals from Alfie Pavey late in the first half put the Sports in charge but the Rocks – without a manager after recently parting company with Robbie Blake – didn’t give up and pulled one back through a Tommy Lee Higgs penalty in stoppage time.

The win gave Adam Murray’s team a lift after their FA Trophy exit at Boreham Wood last Saturday.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app simply scroll down the single page.

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup

1. Lyn Phillips

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup

2. Lyn Phillips

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup

3. Lyn Phillips

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup

4. Lyn Phillips

Eastbourne Borough v Rocks, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBognor Regis TownRobbie BlakeBoreham Wood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice