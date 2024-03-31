Match in pictures: Bexhill United pull off shock win at Newhaven

Charlie Curran and Evan Archibald scored either side of half-time to put the Pirates in charge. Robbe Keith pulled one back for the Dockers but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

The defeat sees Newhaven slip four points behind leaders Steyning at the top of the SCFL premier table, although the Dockers – level on points with Hassocks, who are third – do have a game in hand over their two rivals.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven v Bexhill on this page and the ones linked.

