Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premierNewhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier
Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

Match in pictures: Bexhill United pull off shock win at Newhaven

There was a shock in the race for the Southern Combination premier division title race as Newhaven lost 2-1 at home to Bexhill.
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Mar 2024, 14:41 BST

Charlie Curran and Evan Archibald scored either side of half-time to put the Pirates in charge. Robbe Keith pulled one back for the Dockers but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

The defeat sees Newhaven slip four points behind leaders Steyning at the top of the SCFL premier table, although the Dockers – level on points with Hassocks, who are third – do have a game in hand over their two rivals.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven v Bexhill on this page and the ones linked.

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

1. Newhaven v Bexhill United pictures by Paul Trunfull (2).jpg

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

2. Newhaven v Bexhill United pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

3. Newhaven v Bexhill United pictures by Paul Trunfull (5).jpg

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

4. Newhaven v Bexhill United pictures by Paul Trunfull (14).jpg

Newhaven take on Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bexhill UnitedNewhavenBexhillPirates