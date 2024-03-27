Action fron the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley at rainy Nyewood LaneAction fron the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley at rainy Nyewood Lane
Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town and Wingate & Finchley share spoils in the rain

It looked as bleak as the weather for the Rocks when they trailed 2-0 to Wingate and Finchley at half-time of their Isthmian premier clash on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

But a Dan Gifford double fired them to a point and kept them in 10th place in the table – just on the fringe of the race for the play-offs but needing a very strong end to the campaign in order to break into the top five.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and get all the Rocks action and reaction in the Observer, out on Thursday.

Action fron the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley at rainy Nyewood Lane Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

