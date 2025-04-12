Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town beat Dulwich Hamlet - and aren't getting relegated without a fight

This time the win came against Dulwich Hamlet, the team one place outside the relegation zone who the Rocks need to overtake if they are to stay up.

The odds remain heavily against them but fans will be delighted with the spirit they have shown in the past two games to at least extend their stay.

Jasper Mather’s fourth minute goal gave them the advantage and they held on to it with a resolute display.

Jasper Mather's fourth minute goal gave them the advantage and they held on to it with a resolute display.

1 . Trevor Staff Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

