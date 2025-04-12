Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town beat Dulwich Hamlet - and aren't getting relegated without a fight

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Apr 2025, 20:09 BST
For the second Saturday in a row, the Rocks had to win to keep Isthmian premier relegation at bay – and for the second Saturday in a row that’s exactly what they did.

This time the win came against Dulwich Hamlet, the team one place outside the relegation zone who the Rocks need to overtake if they are to stay up.

The odds remain heavily against them but fans will be delighted with the spirit they have shown in the past two games to at least extend their stay.

Jasper Mather’s fourth minute goal gave them the advantage and they held on to it with a resolute display.

See pictures from the win by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips – on this page and those linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. And get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division

1. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division

2. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division

4. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Dulwich Hamlet, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice