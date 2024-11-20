Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town beat Hastings United in Sussex Senior Cup

Hayden Gale scored the only goal of a tight game at a very chilly Nyewood Lane to lift home spirits after a difficult run of results.
Other sides through to the quarter-finals include Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Horsham.
See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Bognor 1, Hastings 0 on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the single page.
