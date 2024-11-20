Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior CupRocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup
Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup

Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town beat Hastings United in Sussex Senior Cup

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Nov 2024, 08:13 GMT
The Rocks are through to the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup after a 1-0 third-round win at home to Hastings United.

Hayden Gale scored the only goal of a tight game at a very chilly Nyewood Lane to lift home spirits after a difficult run of results.

Other sides through to the quarter-finals include Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Horsham.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Bognor 1, Hastings 0 on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the single page.

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup

2. Lyn Phillips

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup

4. Lyn Phillips

Rocks take on Hastings in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownHastings UnitedObserverEastbourne BoroughWorthingHorsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice