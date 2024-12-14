Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town beaten as Whitehawk snatch late winner

Charlie Walker and Callum Barlow scored to put the Hawks 2-0 up by the 50th minute in the basement battle between the Sussex rivals but two goals in three minutes midway through the second half by sub Tommy-Lee Higgs and Jasper Mather made it 2-2 – only for Wasiri Williams to score the winner in the NINTH minute of time added on.
The Rocks are a point adrift at the bottom while Whitehawk rise to 19th – still just in the bottom four – with the win.
See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or if you are on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.
