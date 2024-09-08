It's in ... the Rocks find a winner | Picture: Lyn Phillipsplaceholder image
It's in ... the Rocks find a winner | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town come from behind to beat Wingate and Finchley

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2024, 12:27 BST
Second-half goals by Tommy-Lee Higgs and Callum Barlow – the latter in the dying minutes – earned the Rocks their first Isthmian premier win of the season.

Robbie Blake’s team had trailed to an Ogo Obi goal at the break but fought back for three points and a secnod straight win, following their FA Cup victory at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos last week.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Observer, out on Thursday.

Celebrations follow Bognor's late winner | Picture: Lyn Phillips

1. Rocks v Wingate and Finchley pictures by Lyn Phillips (1).jpg

Celebrations follow Bognor's late winner | Picture: Lyn Phillips Photo: x

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier

2. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier

4. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Wingate and Finchley in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips

