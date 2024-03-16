Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town get back to winning ways at Wingate and Finchley

The hosts were reduced to ten men in first half injury time when Ruben Carvalho was sent off and Robbie Blake’s team eventually made their one-man advantage count to snare the points in north London.

It leaves them 10th – five points off the play-off places with games in hand over many of the sides above them.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

