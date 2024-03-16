Action from the Rocks' 1-0 win at Wingate and FinchleyAction from the Rocks' 1-0 win at Wingate and Finchley
Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town get back to winning ways at Wingate and Finchley

Bognor Regis Town earned their first win in five Isthmian premier games when a Matt Burgess strike proved the only goal of their visit to face Wingate and Finchley.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Mar 2024, 19:52 GMT

The hosts were reduced to ten men in first half injury time when Ruben Carvalho was sent off and Robbie Blake’s team eventually made their one-man advantage count to snare the points in north London.

It leaves them 10th – five points off the play-off places with games in hand over many of the sides above them.

