Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town lose to Wingate and Finchley - and relegation is confirmed

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Apr 2025, 19:47 BST
The Rocks’ battle to stay in the Isthmian premier division is over – a 4-1 defeat at Wingate and Finchley confirmed their demotion as a wretched season nears its sad end.

A Tommy Lee Higgs goal from the spot gave them hope after they went 2-0 down in north London but as they fought for a late equaliser – which would still not have been enough to save them – the hosts scored twice more.

It means the Rocks’ 13-season stay at steps two and three of the non-league game is over – they will be back at step four in 2025-26.

See pictures from Wingate by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get all the reaction to relegation in the Bognor Observer and on this website and the Observer app during the week.

Lyn Phillips

Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Lyn Phillips

Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Trevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Trevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

