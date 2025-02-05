Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town surrender lead to draw with Hashtag United

Bognor led 2-0 going into the 87th minute after defenders Harvey Rew and Chad Field had struck, but Hashtag netted twice in three minutes to turn three Rocks points into one.

It was another big blow in the team’s attempts to claw clear of bottom spot in the Isthmian premier – and relegation is looking more likely by the week.

1 . Lyn Phillips Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

2 . Trevor Staff Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

3 . Lyn Phillips Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan