Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premierplaceholder image
Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier

Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town surrender lead to draw with Hashtag United

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Feb 2025, 08:08 BST
Just when it looked like the Rocks would gain a much-needed home win, their habit of letting in late goals came back to hurt them.

Bognor led 2-0 going into the 87th minute after defenders Harvey Rew and Chad Field had struck, but Hashtag netted twice in three minutes to turn three Rocks points into one.

It was another big blow in the team’s attempts to claw clear of bottom spot in the Isthmian premier – and relegation is looking more likely by the week.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you are on the Observer app. Get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday morning.

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier

2. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier

4. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Hashtag United, Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownBognorHarvey RewObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice