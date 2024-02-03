Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town win at Haringey for sixth straight Isthmian League victory

Higgs struck in the 77th minute and the north London side had no reply as Robbie Blake’s continued their superb 2024 form – they have now won every game they have played, seven in total, since losing at Lewes on New Year’s Day.
They’re seventh in the table, just three points off the play-off zone.
See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked, or by scrolling down.
1. Haringey v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (9).jpg
The Rocks in action at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips
2. Haringey v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg
The Rocks in action at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips
3. Haringey v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (8).jpg
The Rocks in action at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips
4. Haringey v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (5).jpg
The Rocks in action at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips