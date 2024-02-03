BREAKING
Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town win at Haringey for sixth straight Isthmian League victory

Tommy-Lee Higgs was the goal hero again as Bognor Regis Town won their sixth Isthmian premier game on the trot with a 1-0 success at Haringey.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 19:39 GMT

Higgs struck in the 77th minute and the north London side had no reply as Robbie Blake’s continued their superb 2024 form – they have now won every game they have played, seven in total, since losing at Lewes on New Year’s Day.

They’re seventh in the table, just three points off the play-off zone.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked, or by scrolling down.

