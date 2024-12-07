Dartford v Rocksplaceholder image
Match in pictures: Bognor Regis Town's woes continue at Dartford

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Dec 2024, 19:45 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 15:14 BST
The Rocks have opted for a change of manager – but there’s no change of fortunes, at least so far, after they lost 4-0 at Dartford.

The hosts hit the men from Nyewood Lane with four goals in the final 17 minutes of the first half, with Denzelle Olopade, Olly Box, George Whitefield and Josh Hill all on target.

The Rocks’ disappointment was compounded when skipper Calvin Davies was sent off 12 minutes from time after picking up two yellow cards in a matter of minutes.

It leaves the team rooted to the bottom of the Isthmian premier division – with a big week ahead of them. They’re at Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday then host Whitehawk – who are one place and one point above them – next Saturday.

See Dartford-Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the single page.

