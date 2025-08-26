Match in pictures by Jay Wrighte: Worthing beaten at Chippenham Town

Jake Evans’ goal 11 minutes before the break was the difference between the sides, making it a one-point holiday weekend for the Rebels after their 0-0 draw at home to Enfield on Saturday.
See pictures from Chippenham-Worthing on this page and those linked – taken by Jay Wrighte. Get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
Chippenham Town v Worthing, National South Photo: Jay Wrighte
Chippenham Town v Worthing, National South Photo: Jay Wrighte
Chippenham Town v Worthing, National South Photo: Jay Wrighte
Chippenham Town v Worthing, National South Photo: Jay Wrighte