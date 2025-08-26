Chippenham Town v Worthing, National Southplaceholder image
Match in pictures by Jay Wrighte: Worthing beaten at Chippenham Town

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2025, 07:45 BST
It was a third blank in a row for Worthing as they went down 1-0 at Chippenham Town on bank holiday Monday.

Jake Evans’ goal 11 minutes before the break was the difference between the sides, making it a one-point holiday weekend for the Rebels after their 0-0 draw at home to Enfield on Saturday.

See pictures from Chippenham-Worthing on this page and those linked – taken by Jay Wrighte. Get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

