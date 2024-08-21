Match in pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman: Eastbourne Borough slip up at Farnborough

They were off the pace and second-best and after a fairly even opening, Borough – playing out from the back – lost possession in front of their own box and were punished within seconds, Richard Chin finding the net.

Within two minutes of the second half opening, and before Eastbourne had even got out of their own half, it was 2-0 as Taylor Clark hit a screamer of a half-volley through a tumble of bodies.

See pictures from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get all the reaction in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

1 . Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman