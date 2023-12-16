Match in pictures: Hastings United and Bognor Regis share the Isthmian premier honours

The latest Sussex derby in the Isthmian premier division ended all-square.

Hastinfs United looked on course for a ninth victory in 11 games since Chris Agutter returned as manager when Davide Rodari put them into a first half lead with his fourth goal in three matches.

But Bognor have been gradually finding their form in the league after an up-and-down start to the campaign and they drew level through a Dan Smith penalty ten minutes into the second half.

The result leaves Hastings seventh and the Rocks 14th.

See pictures from the game by Trevor Staff on this page and the one linked.

