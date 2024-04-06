Action from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings UnitedAction from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings United
Match in pictures: Hastings win at Bognor to keep up Isthmian play-off bid

A penalty converted by Davide Rodari just after the hour mark was enough to give Hastings United victory in the Sussex derby at Nyewood Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2024, 19:21 BST

The win keeps up Hastings’ push for a play-off place – Chris Agutter's side are just two points outside the top five with at least one game in hand over the sides they need to catch.

Bognor’s play-off hopes are over after this latest home defeat – they arguably were even before today – but Robbie Blake’s team will want to finish the season strongly and end in the top half.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest on both clubs in the Bognor Observer and Hastings Observer in the week.

Action from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings United Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

