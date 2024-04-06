Match in pictures: Hastings win at Bognor to keep up Isthmian play-off bid

The win keeps up Hastings’ push for a play-off place – Chris Agutter's side are just two points outside the top five with at least one game in hand over the sides they need to catch.

Bognor’s play-off hopes are over after this latest home defeat – they arguably were even before today – but Robbie Blake’s team will want to finish the season strongly and end in the top half.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest on both clubs in the Bognor Observer and Hastings Observer in the week.

1 . Rocks v Hastings pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (6).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings United Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Rocks v Hastings pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (8).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings United Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Rocks v Hastings pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town v Hastings United Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff