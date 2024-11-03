Match in pictures: Lancing take on Merstham in Isthmian south east division

Having dispensed with the services of manager Jamie Hollis a week ago, the Lancers have yet to appoint a new boss, so goalkeeping coach Mark Stuart was at the helm.
But a goal from Gunner shot down Lancing’s hopes of gaining anything from their first post-Hollis game – the 1-0 defeat leaving them one of the bottom of the table.
Lancing hope to name a new boss soon and in the meantime, focus turns to another two league games to come this week – they go to Burgess Hill on Tuesday then host Ashford Utd on Saturday.
