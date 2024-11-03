Lancing v Mersthamplaceholder image
Match in pictures: Lancing take on Merstham in Isthmian south east division

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 15:31 BST
These are tough times for Lancing FC – and they didn’t get any easier when Merstham visited the managerless hosts at Culver Road on Saturday.

Having dispensed with the services of manager Jamie Hollis a week ago, the Lancers have yet to appoint a new boss, so goalkeeping coach Mark Stuart was at the helm.

But a goal from Gunner shot down Lancing’s hopes of gaining anything from their first post-Hollis game – the 1-0 defeat leaving them one of the bottom of the table.

Lancing hope to name a new boss soon and in the meantime, focus turns to another two league games to come this week – they go to Burgess Hill on Tuesday then host Ashford Utd on Saturday.

See Lancing-Merstham pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1. Lancing v Merstham pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg

Lancing v Merstham Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Lancing v Merstham pictures by Stephen Goodger (44).jpeg

Lancing v Merstham Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Lancing v Merstham pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Lancing v Merstham Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Lancing v Merstham pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg

Lancing v Merstham Photo: Stephen Goodger

