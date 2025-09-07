Match in pictures: Littlehampton Town knocked out of FA Trophy by Hendon

The Marigolds player/joint manager levelled after Hendon took the lead but the visitors went on to win the first qualifying round tie at The Sportsfield 2-1.

Also out of the FA Cup, the defeat leaves Mitch Hand and Gaskin’s men to focus on adapting to life in the Isthmian south central division.

Bognor Regis Town were Sussex’s other FA Trophy competitors on Sunday and they won 8-7 on penalties after a 2-2 at ‘home’ to Sevenoaks at Oaklands Park.

On Saturday, Crowborough, Broadbridge Heath and East Grinstead Town also had Trophy wins. The draw for the second qualifying round is due on Monday.

See Littlehampton-Hendon pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

