Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 seasonAction between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season
Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season

Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe and Haywards Heath clash to bring SCFL season to end

The regular Southern Combination League season is over and Peacehaven and Telscombe welcomed Haywards Heath to town for their final game.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:12 BST

There was nothing riding on it for The Tye but Heath still had an outside chance of a play-off place at the start of play. Heath won 3-1 but a victory for Hassocks meant it was they, and not Naim Rouane’s team, who took the final play-off spot.

P&T finished eighth in the table, Heath sixth – both clubs left to reflect on what they need to do to set up a promotion push next term.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season

1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season

2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (23).jpg

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season

3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (4).jpg

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season

4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg

Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Haywards HeathPeacehavenTelscombeSCFLHassocks