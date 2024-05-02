Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe and Haywards Heath clash to bring SCFL season to end

There was nothing riding on it for The Tye but Heath still had an outside chance of a play-off place at the start of play. Heath won 3-1 but a victory for Hassocks meant it was they, and not Naim Rouane’s team, who took the final play-off spot.
P&T finished eighth in the table, Heath sixth – both clubs left to reflect on what they need to do to set up a promotion push next term.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the match on this page and the ones linked.
1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg
Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (23).jpg
Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (4).jpg
Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg
Action between Peacehaven & Telscombe and Haywards Heath Town in the final SCFL premier game of the 23-24 season Photo: Paul Trunfull