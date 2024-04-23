Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe enjoy home win over Crawley Down Gatwick

Max Hollobone, Max Dias Mesquita and sub Mufaro Taima Huchu scored to see off the Anvils. Alexander Rainford and Oli Leslie replied for CDG.
The Tye host play-off chasing Haywards Heath Town in their final league game on Saturday, while CDG – who are ninth – round off their campaign at home to Eastbourne Town.
See pictures from the Peacehaven-CDG game on this page and the ones linked.
1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg
Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick Photo: Paul Trunfull
