Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down GatwickAction from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick
Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe enjoy home win over Crawley Down Gatwick

Peacehaven and Telscombe made sure they will finish eighth in the SCFL premier division with a 3-2 home win over Crawley Down Gatwick in their penultimate league match of the season.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:29 BST

Max Hollobone, Max Dias Mesquita and sub Mufaro Taima Huchu scored to see off the Anvils. Alexander Rainford and Oli Leslie replied for CDG.

The Tye host play-off chasing Haywards Heath Town in their final league game on Saturday, while CDG – who are ninth – round off their campaign at home to Eastbourne Town.

See pictures from the Peacehaven-CDG game on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Paul Trunfull (2).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Paul Trunfull (1).jpg

Action from Peacehaven and Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TelscombePeacehavenSCFL