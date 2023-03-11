Match of the Day commentator steps down from broadcast following Gary Lineker being pulled from programme by BBC

A Match of the Day commentator has announced that he will step away from tonight’s (March 11) broadcast of the programme following the BBC’s decision to pull Gary Lineker from the show.

Match of the Day commentator, and Billingshurst based, Steve Wilson, announced that he will be stepping down from tonight’s broadcast of the show in solidarity with Gary Lineker after he was pulled from the footballing programme by the BBC.

In a series of tweets, Wilson, on Friday said: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme."

Gary Lineker has been told to step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the BBC has said.

It follows an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the government's new asylum policy.

The BBC said it considered Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines".

It added he should "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".

The BBC asked Lineker to step back after "extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days".